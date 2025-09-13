Left Menu

Tension Escalates to Tragedy: Fatal Shooting in Northeast Delhi

A fatal shooting in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man and injury to another, following an altercation a few days earlier. The incident, taking place near Nanak Dairy, has prompted an ongoing police investigation to locate the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 20:19 IST
Tension Escalates to Tragedy: Fatal Shooting in Northeast Delhi
  • India

In a tragic escalation of tension, a 30-year-old man was shot dead, and another was injured in a shooting incident in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, according to police reports on Saturday. The event followed an altercation between the victims and several men days earlier.

The incident unfolded near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar on Friday evening, where Rohit Yadav from Ghaziabad was fatally wounded. Another victim, Vishal Mavi from Loni, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at GTB Hospital.

Police investigations suggest a heated argument between the parties days prior may have led to the attack. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, with forensic teams examining the crime scene and additional police forces deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

