Modi's Bold Moves: Amending the Waqf Act Amid Electoral Challenge
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed Prime Minister Modi's government for amending the Waqf Act despite the BJP winning just 240 seats. He emphasized addressing perceptions of constitutional change fears and called for insights on the marital rape law debate to promote societal harmony.
- Country:
- India
In a bold maneuver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government amended the Waqf Act, a move influenced by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), despite the BJP securing only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, according to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
During a VHP legal cell meeting, Meghwal highlighted ongoing debates on 'marital rape' laws and urged the need for societal-focused suggestions. He addressed concerns regarding misconceptions about potential constitutional changes and the abolition of the reservation system, which have sparked unfounded fears.
Meghwal pointed out the significance of examining and addressing these fears to foster social harmony. His Indore visit included paying respects at Dr. B R Ambedkar's memorial, underscoring a commitment to the values embodied in the Indian Constitution.
