Left Menu

Modi's Bold Moves: Amending the Waqf Act Amid Electoral Challenge

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed Prime Minister Modi's government for amending the Waqf Act despite the BJP winning just 240 seats. He emphasized addressing perceptions of constitutional change fears and called for insights on the marital rape law debate to promote societal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:07 IST
Modi's Bold Moves: Amending the Waqf Act Amid Electoral Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold maneuver, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government amended the Waqf Act, a move influenced by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), despite the BJP securing only 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, according to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

During a VHP legal cell meeting, Meghwal highlighted ongoing debates on 'marital rape' laws and urged the need for societal-focused suggestions. He addressed concerns regarding misconceptions about potential constitutional changes and the abolition of the reservation system, which have sparked unfounded fears.

Meghwal pointed out the significance of examining and addressing these fears to foster social harmony. His Indore visit included paying respects at Dr. B R Ambedkar's memorial, underscoring a commitment to the values embodied in the Indian Constitution.

TRENDING

1
Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

Dominant Sri Lankan Bowlers Stifle Bangladesh in Asia Cup Clash

 Global
2
Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

Nepal Faces Constitutional Crisis as President Dissolves Parliament

 Nepal
3
Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

Vijay's Vision: Serving Tamil Nadu Beyond Politics

 India
4
Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

Thrilling Asia Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Scoreboard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025