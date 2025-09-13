Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Stance: Avoiding Conflict and Sanctions

China maintains a non-participatory stance in wars, as emphasized by its foreign minister after the U.S. urged allies to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers, including China. The U.S. seeks to deter Russian oil purchases to end the Ukraine conflict but avoids penalizing China, Russia's strategic partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:13 IST
China's Foreign Minister reiterated the country's stance of non-participation in wars during a press conference held in Slovenia. This statement follows U.S. calls for countries to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Amidst escalating tensions, the United States has been urging its allies to cease purchasing Russian oil as part of efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. While India has faced tariffs, China, a critical Russian partner, remains without penalties.

Emphasizing diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that war cannot resolve issues, and sanctions only add to the complications, reflecting China's diplomatic posture towards ongoing global conflicts.

