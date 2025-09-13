Left Menu

Poland's Preventive Air Ops Amid Russian Drone Threat

Poland and allied nations launched a preventive air operation in response to Russian drones crossing Polish borders. The deployment, aiming to secure skies and protect citizens, led to the closure of Lublin Airport. NATO intervened after drones entered on Wednesday, underscoring ongoing tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:41 IST
  Country:
  • Poland

In response to a looming threat from Russian drones, Polish and allied aircraft commenced a preventive air operation within Poland's airspace on Saturday. This move followed recent incursions wherein Russian drones reportedly crossed into Poland, inciting NATO forces to take action.

The situation heightened after multiple unmanned aerial vehicles breached Polish airspace on Wednesday, prompting NATO to deploy fighter jets for interception. Poland's military emphasized the preventive nature of these operations, spotlighting the overarching risk from Russia's extended conflict in Ukraine.

As a security measure, Lublin Airport was temporarily closed, with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirming the operational steps taken to mitigate the perceived threat. The incident raises broader questions about regional security and Russia's intentions in Eastern Europe.

