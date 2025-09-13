Poland's Preventive Air Ops Amid Russian Drone Threat

In response to a looming threat from Russian drones, Polish and allied aircraft commenced a preventive air operation within Poland's airspace on Saturday. This move followed recent incursions wherein Russian drones reportedly crossed into Poland, inciting NATO forces to take action.

The situation heightened after multiple unmanned aerial vehicles breached Polish airspace on Wednesday, prompting NATO to deploy fighter jets for interception. Poland's military emphasized the preventive nature of these operations, spotlighting the overarching risk from Russia's extended conflict in Ukraine.

As a security measure, Lublin Airport was temporarily closed, with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirming the operational steps taken to mitigate the perceived threat. The incident raises broader questions about regional security and Russia's intentions in Eastern Europe.