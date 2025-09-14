Elusive Fugitive Nabbed: The Inside Story of a Three-Year Hunt

A wanted fugitive has been apprehended by police in Maharashtra after living under a false identity for three years, frequently changing locations to evade capture. Salman Anwar Sheikh, 26, a resident of Geeta Nagar, Mira Road, was arrested on charges related to a narcotics case registered in July 2022.

Sheikh, accused in the drug-related case, vanished as the trial neared its conclusion. He adopted new identities and worked low-profile jobs such as a delivery boy, frequently changing his mobile numbers to stay undetected. The senior police inspector, Rahul Rakh, indicated that Sheikh shuttled between Mira Road, Bhayander, and Vasai while in hiding.

A recent tip-off that Sheikh was working as a delivery boy initiated a two-month undercover investigation. The police tracked his movements and eventually apprehended him in Bhayander. Meanwhile, the court convicted three co-accused, delivering sentences ranging from five to ten years of rigorous imprisonment.