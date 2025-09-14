Left Menu

Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces. The deceased is suspected to be Mukhdev Yadav, a commander of a Maoist splinter group with a bounty, involved in prior criminal activities. His identity is yet to be confirmed.

Updated: 14-09-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:31 IST
  • India

In a significant development in Jharkhand's Palamu district, security forces successfully neutralized a suspected Maoist commander on Sunday morning during a fierce gunfight.

The encounter occurred in the forest area along the border between Manatu and Tarhasi police jurisdictions. Following the operation, authorities recovered a body believed to be that of Mukhdev Yadav, a self-proclaimed leader of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), alongside a rifle.

Yadav, who had a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, was wanted for the murder of two security personnel in Palamu last month. Efforts to officially identify the deceased are ongoing, according to Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

