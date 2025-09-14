Maoist Commander Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

In a significant development in Jharkhand's Palamu district, security forces successfully neutralized a suspected Maoist commander on Sunday morning during a fierce gunfight.

The encounter occurred in the forest area along the border between Manatu and Tarhasi police jurisdictions. Following the operation, authorities recovered a body believed to be that of Mukhdev Yadav, a self-proclaimed leader of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), alongside a rifle.

Yadav, who had a Rs 5 lakh bounty on his head, was wanted for the murder of two security personnel in Palamu last month. Efforts to officially identify the deceased are ongoing, according to Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) and spokesperson Michael Raj S.

(With inputs from agencies.)