Border Patrol Foils Escape: Inmates Nabbed Amid Anti-Government Protests

Four inmates who escaped from Nepal were captured by the SSB near the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand. They were found crossing the Kali river illegally during anti-government protests. The apprehended individuals, accused of serious crimes, are being interrogated ahead of their return to Nepal.

Four inmates who recently escaped from Nepal during anti-government protests have been apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Uttarakhand, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The 55th Battalion of the SSB reported that the prisoners from Nepal were captured at the Devtal police post near Jhulaghat while illegally crossing the Kali river with a tire tube.

Among the detainees are Dhamendra Chand (25), Tarkaram Luhar (22), Suraj Saud (24), and Asif Pahadi (31). They were intercepted during a patrol along the river, which marks the border between Nepal and India.

Guarding the extensive India-Nepal border, the SSB and local authorities have so far detained over 79 individuals from various regions along this 1,751-km stretch.

Intelligence suggests that of the recent arrests, 43 occurred along the border with Bihar, 22 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Uttarakhand, and two in West Bengal.

SSB officials disclosed that they previously caught six escapees from Banke jail in Nepal at the Rupaidiha border in Uttar Pradesh while attempting to enter India.

Among the detainees in Uttarakhand, three face charges of rape hailing from Baitadi, while another individual from Kanchanpur is charged with murder.

"The captured inmates are under thorough interrogation regarding any plans of other prisoners to enter India," the SSB noted. Nepalese authorities have been notified, and the transfer of prisoners will occur after necessary formalities.

