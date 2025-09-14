Unidentified Gunmen Attack Builder's Office in Delhi
Two unidentified men opened fire at Bhawani Builders' office in Narela, Delhi. They fired four rounds, injuring Rajesh Kaushik with glass shards. The attackers fled the scene, leaving behind empty shells. Police are investigating using CCTV footage to trace the shooters.
Updated: 14-09-2025 20:25 IST
Two unidentified men stormed into Bhawani Builders' office in Narela, opening fire on Sunday, according to official reports.
The incident unfolded on Safiabad Road, as the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and unleashed four rounds, shattering a glass window. This left Rajesh Kaushik, an associate of builder Jagmal Singh, with minor injuries from the glass fragments.
After the attack, the gunmen fled, leaving behind four empty shells. The police are advancing in their investigation by analyzing CCTV footage to identify and locate the perpetrators.
