Left Menu

Unidentified Gunmen Attack Builder's Office in Delhi

Two unidentified men opened fire at Bhawani Builders' office in Narela, Delhi. They fired four rounds, injuring Rajesh Kaushik with glass shards. The attackers fled the scene, leaving behind empty shells. Police are investigating using CCTV footage to trace the shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 20:25 IST
Unidentified Gunmen Attack Builder's Office in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified men stormed into Bhawani Builders' office in Narela, opening fire on Sunday, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded on Safiabad Road, as the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and unleashed four rounds, shattering a glass window. This left Rajesh Kaushik, an associate of builder Jagmal Singh, with minor injuries from the glass fragments.

After the attack, the gunmen fled, leaving behind four empty shells. The police are advancing in their investigation by analyzing CCTV footage to identify and locate the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

Vijay's Political Tour Ignites Tamil Nadu

 India
2
Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

Seville's Redemption: Jamaican 1-2 Finish with Bolt in Attendance

 Global
3
Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

Rain Dampens T20 Series Finale Between England and South Africa

 United Kingdom
4
Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections Delay

Democracy Under Siege: NCP Leader Jayant Patil Slams Maharashtra Elections D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025