Unidentified Gunmen Attack Builder's Office in Delhi

Two unidentified men stormed into Bhawani Builders' office in Narela, opening fire on Sunday, according to official reports.

The incident unfolded on Safiabad Road, as the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and unleashed four rounds, shattering a glass window. This left Rajesh Kaushik, an associate of builder Jagmal Singh, with minor injuries from the glass fragments.

After the attack, the gunmen fled, leaving behind four empty shells. The police are advancing in their investigation by analyzing CCTV footage to identify and locate the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)