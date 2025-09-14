Former BJP Leader Escapes After Massive Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh

An extensive manhunt is underway as law enforcement officials form three dedicated teams to locate former BJP leader Rahul Anjana. This follows a significant drug seizure valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, discovered in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident unfolded when authorities intercepted two vehicles, recovering 9.2 kg of ketamine and various chemicals. Anjana, then at the vehicle's helm, managed to evade capture, while two accomplices, Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, were detained.

The BJP swiftly expelled Anjana after his alleged involvement came to light. Party officials condemned his actions, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards drug-related offenses. Police continue their pursuit, though updates remain sparse to preserve the investigation's integrity.

