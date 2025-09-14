Left Menu

Former BJP Leader Escapes After Massive Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh

Three police teams are in pursuit of former BJP leader Rahul Anjana following a drug bust involving substances worth Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh. Anjana was expelled from the party after being implicated, while two associates have been apprehended. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agarmalwa | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:17 IST
Former BJP Leader Escapes After Massive Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

An extensive manhunt is underway as law enforcement officials form three dedicated teams to locate former BJP leader Rahul Anjana. This follows a significant drug seizure valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, discovered in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident unfolded when authorities intercepted two vehicles, recovering 9.2 kg of ketamine and various chemicals. Anjana, then at the vehicle's helm, managed to evade capture, while two accomplices, Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, were detained.

The BJP swiftly expelled Anjana after his alleged involvement came to light. Party officials condemned his actions, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards drug-related offenses. Police continue their pursuit, though updates remain sparse to preserve the investigation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

 India
2
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

 Spain
3
Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NFL and Beyond

Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NF...

 Global
4
England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025