Former BJP Leader Escapes After Massive Drug Bust in Madhya Pradesh
Three police teams are in pursuit of former BJP leader Rahul Anjana following a drug bust involving substances worth Rs 5 crore in Madhya Pradesh. Anjana was expelled from the party after being implicated, while two associates have been apprehended. The investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
An extensive manhunt is underway as law enforcement officials form three dedicated teams to locate former BJP leader Rahul Anjana. This follows a significant drug seizure valued at approximately Rs 5 crore, discovered in the Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh.
The incident unfolded when authorities intercepted two vehicles, recovering 9.2 kg of ketamine and various chemicals. Anjana, then at the vehicle's helm, managed to evade capture, while two accomplices, Ishwar Malviya and Daulat Singh Anjana, were detained.
The BJP swiftly expelled Anjana after his alleged involvement came to light. Party officials condemned his actions, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance towards drug-related offenses. Police continue their pursuit, though updates remain sparse to preserve the investigation's integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Turnout in Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025
Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun
Miraculous Rescue: Baby Buried Alive Saved by Police
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale
Major Drug Bust in Awantipora: Police Nab Peddler with 50kg of Cannabis Powder