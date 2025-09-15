Left Menu

South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 15-09-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 05:53 IST
South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit China between September 17 and 18, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Cho will hold a meeting on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discuss various plans including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea next month, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - September 15

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - September 15

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot by ICE agent during arrest attempt

UPDATE 1-Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot by ICE agent du...

 Global
3
South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18

South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18

 South Korea
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025