South Korea foreign minister to visit China September 17-18
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit China between September 17 and 18, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Cho will hold a meeting on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discuss various plans including Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea next month, the ministry said in a statement.
