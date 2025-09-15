Punjab Police busts cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pak, arrests 2

Punjab Police Monday said they have busted a cross-border weapon smuggling module with links to Pakistan and arrested two people.

Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said the Fazilka Police busted the module with links to Pakistan following a specific tip-off. Two persons backed by foreign-based handlers were arrested while five foreign-made pistols and nine magazines were seized, he said in the X post.

''Preliminary investigation reveals that the weapons were sourced from Pakistan through a foreign-based entity for use by criminal gangs in Punjab. The arrested accused -- Surinder Singh and Gurpreet -- were attempting to deliver these arms to ground operatives of criminal groups on the directions of their foreign handlers,'' he said.

The DGP further said an FIR under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sadar Police Station in Fazilka. Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages, Yadav added.

