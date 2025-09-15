Andhra CM calls for ecosystem to transform India into no.1 nation globally

Left Menu

15-09-2025
  India
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said an ecosystem should be created to elevate India to the top position globally.

Addressing the fourth district collectors conference at the secretariat, the Chief Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for moving the Indian economy from the 11th position to the fourth.

"We have to create an ecosystem to make India number one. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came, the 11th largest economy (India) has become the fourth largest," said Naidu.

The CM also noted that India's relationship with the US has evolved from one of unequal power dynamics to a more equal footing, through a give-and-take approach.

According to Naidu, there were no reforms before 1991, and India used to be mocked globally as a country registering "Hindu" growth rate.

However, he highlighted India's Viksit Bharat – 2047 vision and Andhra Pradesh SwarnaAndhra – 2047 (golden Andhra) vision, which he said should become the Bible, Quran and Bhagvad gita for every collector.

Noting that the NDA government is in power both at the Centre and the state, the TDP supremo called it ''double engine sarkar'' (govts). He claimed it is leading to double-digit growth.

Naidu said the state achieved a growth rate of 12 per cent in FY25, underscoring that Andhra Pradesh aims to maintain a 15 per cent growth rate till 2047.

In fiscal 2023-24, he said the state logged a GSDP of Rs 14.2 lakh crore and Rs 15.9 lakh crore GSDP in 2024-25 at a growth rate of 12 per cent, adding that the per capita income was Rs 2.98 lakh.

Outlining 2025-26 targets, he said the state aims to achieve a GSDP of Rs 18.6 lakh crore at a growth rate of 17 per cent and a per capita income of Rs 3.47 lakh, among others.

Naidu said his government is monitoring GSDP goals up to the mandal level.

On the recent reshuffle of district collectors, Naidu said he has effected it after an in-depth study and that complacency will not be tolerated. He called upon all the collectors to prove themselves with their performance.

He also directed them to go to the field and talk to people and instructed them to understand technology and use it, among other guidelines.

