35K litres of illegal spirit seized, five held in J'khand’s Giridih

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 15-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The police and Bihar Excise department in a joint raid seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit and arrested five people in Jharkhand's Giridih district, an officer said on Monday.

The raid was conducted by Bihar Excise department, Special Task Force (STF) Ranchi, and Giridih police on Sunday night under the Nimiyaghat police station limits to uncover an illegal spirit trade, the officer said.

''We have seized 35,000 litres of illegal spirit in a joint raid. The spirit was stolen from a vehicle and hidden behind a hotel. Five individuals have been arrested, and a case is being registered at Nimiyaghat police station,'' said Dumri, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sumit Prasad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

