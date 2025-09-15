Left Menu

Two die of electrocution in UP

His wife Guddo Devi alleged that repeated complaints were made to the electricity department regarding the hanging wire but officials ignored them.Angry villagers said the department had been negligent and demanded compensation for the victims family.In the second incident, 35-year-old Jyoti fell on the ground when she touched the iron door, which had electric current flowing through it, police said.

Two people were electrocuted to death in their homes in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

While Satyaprakash died after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while going to the roof of his home in Shivsinghpur in Etah district, Jyoti was killed on Sunday evening in her home in Lahilpar village in Deoria district when she accidentally touched an iron door.

Giving details, police said 65-year-old Satyaprakash was electrocuted when he touched an overhanging wire. His wife Guddo Devi alleged that repeated complaints were made to the electricity department regarding the hanging wire but officials ignored them.

Angry villagers said the department had been negligent and demanded compensation for the victim's family.

In the second incident, 35-year-old Jyoti fell on the ground when she touched the iron door, which had electric current flowing through it, police said. Her family rushed her to the Deoria Medical College where doctors declared her dead.

