Man wanted for kidnapping, rape of minor held in UP's Saharanpur

A man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur was arrested on Monday, officials said.Superintendent of Police Rural Sagar Jain told PTI that a case was registered at Nakud police station on June 23 after the complainant reported that his daughter had gone missing from home.The girl was later recovered, and during her medical examination and statement recording she alleged that the accused had laced her tea and food with sedatives and then raped her.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:21 IST
Man wanted for kidnapping, rape of minor held in UP's Saharanpur
A man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur was arrested on Monday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that a case was registered at Nakud police station on June 23 after the complainant reported that his daughter had gone missing from home.

The girl was later recovered, and during her medical examination and statement recording she alleged that the accused had laced her tea and food with sedatives and then raped her. Based on her statement, additional BNS sections under 64(1) (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case, police said.

During investigation, the accused was identified as Shahnawaz alias Shanu, police station.

Jain said that the Nakud police team arrested the accused on Monday from Kheda Afghan in Saharanpur district after tracing him from Hapur. Legal proceedings are underway and the accused is being presented before the court, he added.

