J’khand CM holds meeting on PESA rules

The law is yet to be implemented in the state.In May, the states Panchayati Raj Department released the draft PESA rules in public domain, seeking feedback and suggestions from people.The Jharkhand government also held consultations with various social organisations on the draft of the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions Extension to Scheduled Areas Rules, 2024, in May.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 20:30 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday held a high-level meeting with officials over powers, rights and functions of gram sabhas in the state.

Deliberations took place on rules of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, commonly known as the PESA Act. "The implementation of the provisions under the PESA Act should strengthen the tradition of self-governance in the scheduled areas, while promoting the economic-social uplift and empowerment of tribal communities," Soren told the officials, according to an official statement.

The PESA Act, which recognises the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas, was enacted in 1996. The law is yet to be implemented in the state.

In May, the state's Panchayati Raj Department released the draft PESA rules in public domain, seeking feedback and suggestions from people.

The Jharkhand government also held consultations with various social organisations on the draft of the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, 2024, in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

