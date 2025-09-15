UP: Two men get rigorous life imprisonment for raping minor in Bulandshahr

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday sentenced two men to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO Special Court-1) Manoj Kumar Singh (III) convicted Karan and his brother-in-law Satveer guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 58,500 on each. Prosecutor Mahesh Raghav said the incident took place in Aurangabad police station area, where class 10th student was raped by the accused men. The duo recorded a video of the act and repeatedly exploited the girl by threatening to make the clip public.

The victim's father lodged a complaint on April 30, 2022, stating that Karan had been harassing his daughter for days. One day, when she was returning from college, Karan and Satveer stopped her, lured her, and allegedly gave her a spiked cold drink before committing the crime, he had said in his FIR adding that they circulated the obscene video.

