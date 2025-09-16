Trump says US struck another Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three
He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters. "This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests," Trump said.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump said on Monday that the U.S. military carried out a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel that had been on its way to the United States. He said three men were killed in the strike, adding that it occurred in international waters.
"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests," Trump said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
KZN Premier Orders Probe After Scholar Transport Tragedies in Pietermaritzburg
KRBL orders independent review after director resigns over governance issues
Justice Awaits: Court Orders FIR in Ballia Land Dispute Assault Case
Kashmir Orders Immediate Shutdown of Unlicensed Brick-Kilns Near Srinagar Airport
Supreme Court Orders Sexual Harassment Allegations to Haunt University's VC