Tragedy in Shakti Khand-4: A Tale of Rage and Despair

A 25-year-old security guard allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide by jumping off a building in Shakti Khand-4. The incident was reported to the police, who found the guard, Sunil Razak, injured. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he died during treatment. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:35 IST
A shocking incident unfolded in the Shakti Khand-4 area as a young security guard reportedly strangled his wife to death before leaping to his own demise from an under-construction building's third floor.

The tragic chain of events came to the fore after contractor Varun notified authorities, who immediately dispatched a team to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the injured guard, identified as Sunil Razak, and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastav, revealed that Razak, originally from Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, had been quarrelling with his wife on the fateful morning. An argument spiraled into violence, resulting in the devastating outcome. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

