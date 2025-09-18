Ravenna Port Blocks Arms Shipment to Israel Amid Rising Protests
The Ravenna port in Italy denied entry to trucks carrying arms to Israel, amid protests from Italian dockworkers and labor groups. The action reflects growing opposition in Italy to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Trade unions are planning strikes, emphasizing pressure on the Italian government to reassess its stance.
The Italian Adriatic port of Ravenna has taken a decisive stance by refusing entry to two trucks reportedly transporting arms to Israel, amid increasing protests from Italian dockworkers and labor groups against the offensive in Gaza.
Ravenna's center-left mayor, Alessandro Barattoni, confirmed that the port authority complied with a request from him and the regional government to deny access to the explosives-carrying lorries headed for the Israeli port of Haifa, signaling growing discontent within Italy regarding Israel's military interventions.
The move is part of broader efforts by dockworkers across European countries, including France, Sweden, and Greece, to block arms shipments to Israel as tensions rise. The CGIL, Italy's largest trade union body, is organizing a national half-day strike and marches to urge Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government to halt all commercial and military agreements with Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
