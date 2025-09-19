Drone Attack Escalates Tensions in Eilat

A drone reportedly launched from the east impacted the southern Israeli city of Eilat, leading to material damage, though no casualties have been reported. Air raid sirens were activated, and Israeli authorities are handling the situation.

The Houthi group in Yemen has claimed responsibility, suggesting that Eilat remains a target as part of their support for Palestinians in Gaza. Iranian-backed forces have been orchestrating these attacks, impacting regional stability.

Despite a number of intercepted missiles and drones, the event marks an escalation that has prompted Israel to execute retaliatory measures. Eilat's residents are on high alert as tensions between involved entities persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)