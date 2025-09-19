Left Menu

Kerala Seek US Assistance in Probe of Facebook Post Linked to Blasts

Kerala's Left government is pursuing US-based legal aid concerning a Facebook post allegedly from BJP's state unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, linked to the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts. Authorities deem the post inflammatory. This cross-border step involves the CBI and Interpol for social media platform cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 11:07 IST
Kerala Seek US Assistance in Probe of Facebook Post Linked to Blasts
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has granted clearance to its police department to request Mutual Legal Assistance from the United States. This comes in connection with an investigation into a controversial Facebook post attributed to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP's Kerala unit president, following deadly blasts during a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery.

The inquiry focuses on whether the post, which blames Congress and CPI(M) for appeasement politics while linking it to Hamas, was indeed made from Chandrasekhar's account. The post drew ire for attempting to disrupt communal harmony. Local law enforcement initiated the case based on a complaint from Ernakulam's Cyber Cell.

Under directions from a government order, the Kerala State Police Chief is to collaborate with US entities for relevant data, aided by CBI and the US Interpol. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has restrained any coercive actions against Chandrasekhar. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to unravel the case's layers.

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025