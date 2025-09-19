Kerala Seek US Assistance in Probe of Facebook Post Linked to Blasts
Kerala's Left government is pursuing US-based legal aid concerning a Facebook post allegedly from BJP's state unit president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, linked to the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts. Authorities deem the post inflammatory. This cross-border step involves the CBI and Interpol for social media platform cooperation.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government has granted clearance to its police department to request Mutual Legal Assistance from the United States. This comes in connection with an investigation into a controversial Facebook post attributed to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the BJP's Kerala unit president, following deadly blasts during a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery.
The inquiry focuses on whether the post, which blames Congress and CPI(M) for appeasement politics while linking it to Hamas, was indeed made from Chandrasekhar's account. The post drew ire for attempting to disrupt communal harmony. Local law enforcement initiated the case based on a complaint from Ernakulam's Cyber Cell.
Under directions from a government order, the Kerala State Police Chief is to collaborate with US entities for relevant data, aided by CBI and the US Interpol. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has restrained any coercive actions against Chandrasekhar. Investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to unravel the case's layers.
