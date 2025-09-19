Kerala Moves to Protect Rights of Acquitted Individuals

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has made a landmark decision, instructing the state police to remove from their records the details of individuals who have been acquitted by the courts.

The directive came from KHRC Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas in response to a complaint by activist Ajo Kuttikan, who pointed out the obstacles faced by acquitted persons in obtaining police clearance certificates. The commission emphasized that current police records were outdated and not reflecting acquittals.

In response, the state police chief informed the commission that steps are being taken to update the Kerala Police Manual to ensure swift removal of such details. Additionally, a senior officials' committee has been established to guide this update, which will include provisions relevant to new criminal laws effective July 2024. Strict compliance with the circular has been demanded within three months.

(With inputs from agencies.)