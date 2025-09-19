Protest at Jamia: A Call for Justice on Batla House Anniversary
Several Jamia Millia Islamia students were detained during a protest on the 17th anniversary of the Batla House encounter. The All India Students' Association claims the detentions were unjust, urging a judicial probe. The police dismissed the allegations, maintaining law and order.
- Country:
- India
On the 17th anniversary of the Batla House encounter, several students from Jamia Millia Islamia faced detention during a protest march. The police confirmed the detentions on Friday evening.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) accused the university administration of collusion with authorities, labeling the detentions as 'abductions'. AISA's statement also claimed involvement of female students and specific student leaders among around 20 detained individuals. They criticized the state for perpetuating injustice.
DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari refuted the allegations, citing adherence to law and order at the protest. With additional police presence, the authorities aim to maintain peace, denying any student was forcibly removed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
