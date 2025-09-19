Left Menu

US Approves Massive Arms Deal to Israel

The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval for a nearly $6 billion arms sale to Israel. The package includes $3.8 billion for Apache helicopters and $1.9 billion for infantry assault vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to sell nearly $6 billion worth of weapons to Israel, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Congressional approval is being sought for this major arms package, which includes $3.8 billion dedicated to 30 Apache helicopters.

An additional $1.9 billion deal involves the sale of 3,250 infantry assault vehicles to bolster the Israeli army's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

