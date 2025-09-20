Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Airspace Incursion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's breach of Estonian airspace, marking it as a worrying expansion of Moscow's destabilization tactics. He emphasized the need for strong, coordinated responses to such actions, which challenge NATO's boundaries.
In a statement made via the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy emphasized that this breach of NATO airspace is unacceptable.
He urged for strong actions, highlighting the necessity for both collective and individual responses to address this growing threat.
