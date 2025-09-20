Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Russian Airspace Incursion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's breach of Estonian airspace, marking it as a worrying expansion of Moscow's destabilization tactics. He emphasized the need for strong, coordinated responses to such actions, which challenge NATO's boundaries.

20-09-2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized a recent violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets as a worrying escalation of Moscow's destabilization efforts.

In a statement made via the Telegram messaging app, Zelenskiy emphasized that this breach of NATO airspace is unacceptable.

He urged for strong actions, highlighting the necessity for both collective and individual responses to address this growing threat.

