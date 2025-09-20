Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Safety and Empowerment Planning for Festive Season

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to immerse themselves in the spirit of upcoming festivals while ensuring safety and convenience rank as paramount concerns. At a high-level meeting attended by senior officials, he outlined comprehensive guidelines for seamless festival management, promoting cleanliness, and reinforcing law and order.

Adityanath emphasized the launch of 'Mission Shakti 5.0' on September 22, aiming to amplify women's safety and empowerment. Women-led bike rallies and intensified Anti-Romeo Squad operations were planned to bolster awareness and tackle public miscreants effectively.

He also pressed for vigilant law enforcement, noting past peaceful celebrations attributing success to effective policing and community cooperation. With diverse festivals approaching, officials are on alert, tasked with preempting disturbances and ensuring harmonious celebrations across Uttar Pradesh.

