Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Safety and Empowerment Planning for Festive Season

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to celebrate upcoming festivals joyfully while prioritizing safety. He announced 'Mission Shakti 5.0' for women's empowerment and directed officials to maintain peace, manage traffic, and strengthen law enforcement during festivals. He stressed the importance of vigilance and effective communication to prevent conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:06 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged citizens to immerse themselves in the spirit of upcoming festivals while ensuring safety and convenience rank as paramount concerns. At a high-level meeting attended by senior officials, he outlined comprehensive guidelines for seamless festival management, promoting cleanliness, and reinforcing law and order.

Adityanath emphasized the launch of 'Mission Shakti 5.0' on September 22, aiming to amplify women's safety and empowerment. Women-led bike rallies and intensified Anti-Romeo Squad operations were planned to bolster awareness and tackle public miscreants effectively.

He also pressed for vigilant law enforcement, noting past peaceful celebrations attributing success to effective policing and community cooperation. With diverse festivals approaching, officials are on alert, tasked with preempting disturbances and ensuring harmonious celebrations across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

