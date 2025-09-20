Chaos Erupts in Police Station Amid Dowry Harassment Dispute
Violence broke out at a women's police station in Sector 51 when a woman, Pooja, and her husband Manish clashed over a dowry harassment case. The situation escalated to such an extent that additional police were called in. An FIR was filed, and later, all parties involved were granted bail.
Unprecedented chaos unfolded at a women's police station in Sector 51 as a dowry harassment case took a violent turn. A woman named Pooja and her husband Manish physically clashed in the police premises.
The confrontation escalated so severely that extra police personnel were summoned to separate the two sides, authorities reported on Friday. Head constable Neelam's complaint described the incident's rapid escalation from a verbal dispute to a physical brawl.
Pooja had filed the initial complaint against her husband and in-laws for dowry harassment. As tensions boiled over during questioning at the police station, law enforcement intervened, arresting Pooja, her husband, and their families. All parties were later released on bail, resuming participation in the ongoing probe.
