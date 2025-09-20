Beware of Fake Job Offers in Iran: MEA Warns Indian Nationals

The Indian government has issued a stern warning to its citizens about the increasing incidences of fraudulent job offers in Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted a spate of cases where Indians were lured to Iran with fake job promises, only to fall victim to kidnappings and ransom demands.

The government clarified that visa-free entry to Iran is solely for tourism, cautioning against any agents claiming otherwise. Indian nationals are strongly advised to scrutinize job offers to avoid becoming victims of these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)