Left Menu

Beware of Fake Job Offers in Iran: MEA Warns Indian Nationals

India urges its nationals to exercise caution following a rise in fake job offers in Iran. Many have been deceived to travel under false pretenses and then kidnapped, with ransoms demanded. Iranians offer visa-free entry only for tourism, creating opportunities for exploitation by criminal gangs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:19 IST
Beware of Fake Job Offers in Iran: MEA Warns Indian Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has issued a stern warning to its citizens about the increasing incidences of fraudulent job offers in Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted a spate of cases where Indians were lured to Iran with fake job promises, only to fall victim to kidnappings and ransom demands.

The government clarified that visa-free entry to Iran is solely for tourism, cautioning against any agents claiming otherwise. Indian nationals are strongly advised to scrutinize job offers to avoid becoming victims of these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

Electrical Scare at Jamtara School: Smoke Sends 16 to Hospital

 India
2
Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

Tragic Floods: Lives Lost in Annamayya's Heavy Rains

 India
3
Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

Goa Embraces Innovation with AI-Powered Hospitality Hub

 India
4
Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

Dramatic Police Encounter Leads to Arrest of Robbery Suspects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025