Beware of Fake Job Offers in Iran: MEA Warns Indian Nationals
India urges its nationals to exercise caution following a rise in fake job offers in Iran. Many have been deceived to travel under false pretenses and then kidnapped, with ransoms demanded. Iranians offer visa-free entry only for tourism, creating opportunities for exploitation by criminal gangs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:19 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has issued a stern warning to its citizens about the increasing incidences of fraudulent job offers in Iran.
The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted a spate of cases where Indians were lured to Iran with fake job promises, only to fall victim to kidnappings and ransom demands.
The government clarified that visa-free entry to Iran is solely for tourism, cautioning against any agents claiming otherwise. Indian nationals are strongly advised to scrutinize job offers to avoid becoming victims of these scams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nagaland's Employment Report Sheds Light on Economic Disparities
Unemployment Claims Fall, Reflecting Economic Resilience Amid Curious Labor Market Balance
India's Flexi Workforce: A Game-Changer in Employment Trends
Unemployment Claims Drop as Labor Market Faces Uncertain Future
Unemployment Crisis Takes Center Stage at Tripura Assembly