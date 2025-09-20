Left Menu

Negligence Charges Filed After MLA's Tragic Fall at Dance Event

Police have filed a charge sheet against five individuals after Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustained severe injuries from a fall at a dance event. The incident highlights negligence in ensuring safety during a Guinness Record attempt involving 12,000 dancers. Accusations focus on the event's disorganized planning and unsafe conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 08:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police have filed a charge sheet against five individuals linked to a dance event that resulted in Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustaining serious injuries. The incident unfolded last December at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium when Thomas fell from a 15-foot-high gallery.

The charge sheet names Nigosh Kumar, Shameer, Jineesh P S, Krishnakumar M D, and contractor Benny, accusing them of failing to ensure safety during the event. Police investigations, aided by Public Works Department structural engineers, revealed alarming lapses in stage construction and guest safety.

The event, aiming to enter the Guinness Book of Records with 12,000 participants, saw promotion by a film actress, though her involvement in the organizational mishaps was ruled out. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the case filed in Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IX.

(With inputs from agencies.)

