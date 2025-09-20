Negligence Charges Filed After MLA's Tragic Fall at Dance Event

In a dramatic turn of events, police have filed a charge sheet against five individuals linked to a dance event that resulted in Congress MLA Uma Thomas sustaining serious injuries. The incident unfolded last December at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium when Thomas fell from a 15-foot-high gallery.

The charge sheet names Nigosh Kumar, Shameer, Jineesh P S, Krishnakumar M D, and contractor Benny, accusing them of failing to ensure safety during the event. Police investigations, aided by Public Works Department structural engineers, revealed alarming lapses in stage construction and guest safety.

The event, aiming to enter the Guinness Book of Records with 12,000 participants, saw promotion by a film actress, though her involvement in the organizational mishaps was ruled out. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with the case filed in Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-IX.

(With inputs from agencies.)