Controversy Erupts Over Woman's Death in Tripura

Tensions have risen in Tripura's Gomati district after a half-burnt body of a woman was discovered early Saturday. The husband alleges that she died by suicide following an assault by associates of a local BJP MLA.

Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide and are continuing their investigation. Further sections under the BNS may be added as more information unfolds, according to the SDPO of Udaipur, Debanjali Ray.

The case has sparked political controversy, with opposition Congress accusing the police of shielding the accused. Locals report that the deceased and her husband were associated with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)