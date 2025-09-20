Chaos Erupts in The Hague Amid Anti-Migration Protests

In The Hague, protests against migration turned volatile as Dutch police resorted to using a water cannon to disperse aggressive demonstrators hurling rocks and bottles. A spokesperson from the local government confirmed that the agitators had split from the main protest to obstruct a highway.

The rally, organized in the run-up to the Dutch national elections, was spearheaded by right-wing activist Els Rechts known for her anti-asylum stance and fair housing advocacy. According to local media reports, thousands participated, with incidents including a car being set ablaze and confrontations involving police vehicles.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands' far-right Party for Freedom, was invited but did not attend. On social media platform X, Wilders denounced the violence, emphasizing that obstructing highways and aggression towards law enforcement were wholly unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)