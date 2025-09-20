Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in The Hague Amid Anti-Migration Protests

Anti-migration protests in The Hague turned chaotic as demonstrators clashed with police. Thousands attended the rally organized by right-wing activist Els Rechts, leading to violent confrontations. The unrest occurred just weeks before the Dutch national elections, drawing criticism from political figures, including far-right leader Geert Wilders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:40 IST
Chaos Erupts in The Hague Amid Anti-Migration Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

In The Hague, protests against migration turned volatile as Dutch police resorted to using a water cannon to disperse aggressive demonstrators hurling rocks and bottles. A spokesperson from the local government confirmed that the agitators had split from the main protest to obstruct a highway.

The rally, organized in the run-up to the Dutch national elections, was spearheaded by right-wing activist Els Rechts known for her anti-asylum stance and fair housing advocacy. According to local media reports, thousands participated, with incidents including a car being set ablaze and confrontations involving police vehicles.

Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands' far-right Party for Freedom, was invited but did not attend. On social media platform X, Wilders denounced the violence, emphasizing that obstructing highways and aggression towards law enforcement were wholly unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global
2
River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

River Plate's Grip Slips: Defeat at Atletico Tucuman

 Global
3
Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

Qatar's Emir Attends U.N. Amid Gaza Crisis

 Egypt
4
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025