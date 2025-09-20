Left Menu

Family Arrested in Alleged Honor Killing Case

Police have arrested a father and his two sons for allegedly murdering another son and trying to pass it off as a suicide. Officials revealed that Dhaniram and his sons, Sudama and Suraj, were responsible for the death of Krishna, who was allegedly beaten and then hanged to mimic a suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case from Ballabgarh, Faridabad, police have arrested a man alongside his two sons for allegedly murdering another son, Krishna, and attempting to disguise the heinous act as a suicide, officials announced on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Dhaniram, 65, Sudama, 28, and Suraj, 19, were reportedly responsible for brutally beating Krishna, 28, to death on September 15, according to police reports. Krishna, who had struggled with alcoholism and worked as a laborer, was found hanged, and initially, the family claimed it was a suicide.

However, local villagers brought crucial information to the authorities, leading to the arrest of the accused after they confessed to the crime. "During investigation, the accused confessed to the crime," disclosed a police spokesperson. They have been remanded for three days as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

