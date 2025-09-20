Legal Frontier: Lawyers Intensify Protest Against Police Allegations

The prolonged lawyers' protest against police misconduct has intensified, reaching its fourth day with the Bar association officially boycotting judicial duties.

The protest saw hundreds of lawyers wearing handcuffs and black armbands, vocally denouncing police actions they deem ''false'' and threatening escalation if cases aren't withdrawn.

Political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, have sought intervention, emphasizing the need for dialogue and the safety of advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)