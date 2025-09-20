Legal Frontier: Lawyers Intensify Protest Against Police Allegations
The lawyers' protest against police actions has persisted for four days, with the Bar association initiating a boycott of judicial work. Tensions arose from claims of fabricated charges against lawyers and led to political intervention. Advocates demand accountability and protection from alleged police misconduct.
The prolonged lawyers' protest against police misconduct has intensified, reaching its fourth day with the Bar association officially boycotting judicial duties.
The protest saw hundreds of lawyers wearing handcuffs and black armbands, vocally denouncing police actions they deem ''false'' and threatening escalation if cases aren't withdrawn.
Political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, have sought intervention, emphasizing the need for dialogue and the safety of advocates.
