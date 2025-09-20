Cyber Fraud Racket Busted: Inside a Deceptive Call Centre Operation
Police dismantled a cyber fraud racket masquerading as a call centre in Kurukshetra, arresting 11 individuals involved in scamming victims for over a year. They posed as legitimate representatives, extracting banking details for monetary gain via cryptocurrency transactions.
In a significant crackdown, police on Saturday dismantled a cyber fraud ring masquerading as a call centre located in Ladwa, Kurukshetra. The operation led to the arrest of 11 individuals engaged in deceptive practices.
Those apprehended in connection with the scam include Mohit Setia, Vinod Kumar from Karnal, Paramjit Singh, Vijay Chhatri, Rohit Malhotra from Delhi, Nitin Rana, Akash from Yamunanagar, Amit Pol from Manipur, Jitendra Kumar from Bulandshahr in UP, Noor Hussain from Assam, and Akash from Kerala. Police officials seized 47 LCD monitors, 45 CPUs, 42 keyboards, and 18 headsets employed in their fraudulent activities.
Superintendent of Police Nitish Aggarwal revealed that the fictitious call centre had been functioning for approximately one-and-a-half years. The suspects targeted unsuspecting victims by impersonating representatives of authentic agencies, persuading them to disclose sensitive banking information, which was then used to commit sophisticated financial frauds. Aggarwal warned citizens about rising 'digital arrest' scams and advised reporting any such encounters to local authorities or the cyber helpline.
