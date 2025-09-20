Teenage Girl's Assault Sparks Outrage in Jharkhand
Four individuals were arrested in Godda, Jharkhand, for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Boarijore. The incident occurred after she visited a fair and befriended one of the accused, who, along with three friends, allegedly assaulted her. All suspects are in custody as investigations proceed.
In a shocking incident in Jharkhand's Godda district, four individuals have been apprehended for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, police reported on Saturday. The arrests followed a First Information Report (FIR) filed based on the victim's family's account.
The crime reportedly took place on Friday. It was disclosed that the teenage girl, who was visiting relatives in Boarijore, came across one of the suspects at a fair. The police have stated that the girl was then taken to a secluded location where the crime occurred.
According to the complaint, the initial acquaintance brought three associates to the scene, and together, they allegedly committed the crime. All four suspects have been placed in judicial custody while further investigations continue, according to police officials.
