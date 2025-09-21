Crackdown on Counterfeit Footwear Operation in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Kallu for producing and stocking fake footwear materials branded unlawfully as popular shoe brands. An official complaint from a company representative led to a raid at Sultanpur Majra, resulting in the seizure of significant counterfeit materials.
Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit footwear materials under popular brand names, according to an official statement on Sunday.
The arrest followed a complaint submitted by an authorized representative of a shoe brand who reported the illicit production and sale of counterfeit goods bearing fake or misleading trademarks.
A police raid at Sultanpur Majra in outer Delhi uncovered a substantial amount of counterfeit materials. The accused, Mohammad Kallu, 48, resides in Peeragarhi and is currently in custody, authorities confirmed.
