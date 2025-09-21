Crackdown on Counterfeit Footwear Operation in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit footwear materials under popular brand names, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The arrest followed a complaint submitted by an authorized representative of a shoe brand who reported the illicit production and sale of counterfeit goods bearing fake or misleading trademarks.

A police raid at Sultanpur Majra in outer Delhi uncovered a substantial amount of counterfeit materials. The accused, Mohammad Kallu, 48, resides in Peeragarhi and is currently in custody, authorities confirmed.

