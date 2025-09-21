Left Menu

Crackdown on Counterfeit Footwear Operation in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Mohammad Kallu for producing and stocking fake footwear materials branded unlawfully as popular shoe brands. An official complaint from a company representative led to a raid at Sultanpur Majra, resulting in the seizure of significant counterfeit materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:01 IST
Crackdown on Counterfeit Footwear Operation in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit footwear materials under popular brand names, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The arrest followed a complaint submitted by an authorized representative of a shoe brand who reported the illicit production and sale of counterfeit goods bearing fake or misleading trademarks.

A police raid at Sultanpur Majra in outer Delhi uncovered a substantial amount of counterfeit materials. The accused, Mohammad Kallu, 48, resides in Peeragarhi and is currently in custody, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
2
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
3
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global
4
Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

Late Twist and Tactical Surprises: Arsenal vs. Manchester City Showdown

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025