UK Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition Despite US Opposition

The UK is poised to recognise a Palestinian state, aiming to increase diplomatic pressure for peace in Gaza. This symbolic action precedes the UN General Assembly, despite opposition from the US and Israel. The decision highlights historical context and ongoing challenges in achieving a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:12 IST
The UK is preparing to recognise a Palestinian state, taking a step expected to heighten diplomatic pressure for resolving the conflict in Gaza. Despite the largely symbolic nature of this move, it signifies the UK's desire to foster dialogue and a potential pathway to peace.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, responding to Israel's reluctance to meet certain conditions, is likely to announce this recognition ahead of the UN General Assembly. The UK hopes to align with nations like Australia, Canada, and France, readying similar acknowledgments.

The decision, however, faces criticism from the US and Israeli governments. Critics argue it inadvertently supports Hamas, which the UK denies, emphasizing the focus on a two-state solution. This stance recalls the historic British influence in Middle Eastern politics over the last century.

