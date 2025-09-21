Left Menu

Major Breakthrough: Five Arrested in High-Value Jewellery Heist

Five burglars were arrested for a jewellery workshop break-in, where gold, silver, and cash worth Rs 87.48 lakh were stolen. The suspects, all from Maharashtra's Solapur district, were tracked down and the stolen items recovered. The operation, led by Inspector Manjunath V Badiger, was supervised by SP Hariram Shankar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:39 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested five interstate burglars connected to a high-value jewellery workshop heist. The operation, which took place earlier this month, resulted in the recovery of gold, silver, and cash amounting to Rs 87.48 lakh, stated Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar.

The apprehended individuals, residents of Solapur district, Maharashtra, include Shubham Tanaji Sathe (25), Praveen Appa Sathe (23), Nilesh Bapu Kasturi (19), Sagar Dattatreya Kandgale (32), and Rohit Shrimant Bhagav (25). Authorities discovered the group's involvement in the break-in at Vaibhav Gold and Silver Melting and Refinery on September 8, where they disabled CCTV systems to execute the theft.

A police task force pursued leads that led them to Nimhav in Solapur. There, the recovered stolen property and the vehicle linked to the crime were seized, all managed under the guidance of Inspector Manjunath V Badiger and SP Hariram Shankar.

