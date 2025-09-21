Left Menu

Clarification on TV Channel Notices: Media Miscommunication?

The government clarified that no official notices were issued to Hindi news channels for using Urdu. Instead, a viewer's complaint was forwarded under legal regulation, and channels are required to update the complainant about actions taken. Reports of mandatory language experts appointment were also dismissed as misleading.

Updated: 21-09-2025 15:14 IST
Clarification on TV Channel Notices: Media Miscommunication?
The government has dismissed reports of notices being sent to Hindi news channels over the use of Urdu words, calling such claims 'misleading'.

According to a post by the PIB Fact Check Unit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) merely forwarded a viewer's complaint under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act to the concerned channels.

Officials clarified that this action did not constitute an official directive and highlighted that channels are required to update both the complainant and the ministry about any actions taken. Misreports suggesting the appointment of language experts were also refuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

