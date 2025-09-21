Clarification on TV Channel Notices: Media Miscommunication?

The government has dismissed reports of notices being sent to Hindi news channels over the use of Urdu words, calling such claims 'misleading'.

According to a post by the PIB Fact Check Unit, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) merely forwarded a viewer's complaint under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act to the concerned channels.

Officials clarified that this action did not constitute an official directive and highlighted that channels are required to update both the complainant and the ministry about any actions taken. Misreports suggesting the appointment of language experts were also refuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)