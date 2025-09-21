Britain Recognises Palestinian State Amidst Tensions
The United Kingdom formally recognizes the State of Palestine in a bid to foster peace between Palestinians and Israelis. This decision, aligning with over 140 nations, marks a symbolic shift given Britain's historical involvement with Israel. The move may strain relationships with Israel and its allies, notably the United States.
The United Kingdom broke new diplomatic ground on Sunday by officially recognizing the State of Palestine. The historic decision, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, comes as a response to Israel's failure to meet certain conditions amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza.
Aligning with over 140 countries that have already acknowledged Palestinian statehood, Britain's move is cast against a backdrop of historical ties, given its pivotal role in establishing Israel post-World War Two. The decision, while symbolically significant, is likely to ruffle feathers in Israel and among steadfast allies such as the United States.
Amid the tide of recognition for Palestinian statehood, nations like Canada and Australia have joined in acknowledgment. British lawmakers, expressing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, pushed for this recognition as part of fulfilling Britain's historical obligations. The decision could see the Palestinian Mission in London elevated to embassy status and a potential boycott of goods from Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Shift: Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Diplomatic Controversy
Global Leaders Recognize Palestinian State Amid Gaza War Tensions
UK's Recognition of Palestinian State Sparks Israeli Controversy
Netanyahu Denounces Recognition of Palestinian State
India's Palestine Policy Under Fire Amid Global Recognition