Mob Fury: Pandra Police Station Vandalised Amidst Protest

A mob attack on Pandra police station in Ranchi led to vandalism and injuries, following the death of a road accident victim. The station's officer-in-charge was injured. Police have arrested eight individuals, and investigations are ongoing to identify more involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the Pandra police station became the center of chaos after a mob attack during a protest over a road accident victim's death. The incident occurred late Saturday evening, triggered by the death of a Gumla resident injured in a previous road accident and under medical care.

Following the victim's demise, tensions soared as family members and others blocked roads, demanding justice and compensation. Some agitators turned violent, attacking the police station and injuring Officer-in-Charge Manish Gupta, prompting a swift police response to regain control.

The crackdown led to the arrest of eight individuals, with more expected as investigations into the incident, including the review of CCTV footage, continue. Authorities are determined to bring all those responsible for the disruption to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

