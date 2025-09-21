Mob Fury: Pandra Police Station Vandalised Amidst Protest

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, the Pandra police station became the center of chaos after a mob attack during a protest over a road accident victim's death. The incident occurred late Saturday evening, triggered by the death of a Gumla resident injured in a previous road accident and under medical care.

Following the victim's demise, tensions soared as family members and others blocked roads, demanding justice and compensation. Some agitators turned violent, attacking the police station and injuring Officer-in-Charge Manish Gupta, prompting a swift police response to regain control.

The crackdown led to the arrest of eight individuals, with more expected as investigations into the incident, including the review of CCTV footage, continue. Authorities are determined to bring all those responsible for the disruption to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)