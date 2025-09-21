Iran's Diplomatic Chess: Sanctions Loom as Talks Heat Up

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set for high-stakes talks in Vienna with representatives from Britain, France, and Germany. The aim is to prevent the reimposition of international sanctions on Tehran's nuclear activities due at month's end, according to Iran's state-run Nournews agency.

Scheduled discussions involve evaluating Iranian-European relations in hopes of circumventing the sanctions. Last week's discussions saw little progress, with both European and Iranian diplomats unable to secure significant advancements.

The E3 have initiated a month-long process to potentially reimpose U.N. sanctions, highlighting conditions Iran must meet to avoid the 'snapback mechanism.' This includes granting U.N. inspectors access to its uranium stockpile and engaging in talks with the U.S., a move seen as pivotal given recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

