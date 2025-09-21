Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Chess: Sanctions Loom as Talks Heat Up

As international sanctions on Tehran's nuclear program threaten reimposition, Iran’s Foreign Minister engages in critical talks with the E3 nations in Vienna. The negotiations, crucial for averting sanctions, hinge on Iran's compliance with nuclear inspections and potential dialogue with the United States.

21-09-2025
Iran's Diplomatic Chess: Sanctions Loom as Talks Heat Up
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is set for high-stakes talks in Vienna with representatives from Britain, France, and Germany. The aim is to prevent the reimposition of international sanctions on Tehran's nuclear activities due at month's end, according to Iran's state-run Nournews agency.

Scheduled discussions involve evaluating Iranian-European relations in hopes of circumventing the sanctions. Last week's discussions saw little progress, with both European and Iranian diplomats unable to secure significant advancements.

The E3 have initiated a month-long process to potentially reimpose U.N. sanctions, highlighting conditions Iran must meet to avoid the 'snapback mechanism.' This includes granting U.N. inspectors access to its uranium stockpile and engaging in talks with the U.S., a move seen as pivotal given recent attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

