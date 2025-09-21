Tragedy Strikes in Northwest Indianapolis: Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured

A tragic shooting in northwest Indianapolis left two people dead and five others injured early Sunday morning. According to authorities, the incident took place in a parking lot on Shore Terrace around 2 am, where Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, police discovered five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Sadly, two of the victims were declared dead at the scene. The three others were quickly transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

In addition to these victims, two more individuals, believed to be connected to the same shooting, sought emergency care independently, with one walking into a hospital and the other entering a fire station. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a thorough investigation to uncover the details behind this devastating event.

(With inputs from agencies.)