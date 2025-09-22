NIA Cracks Down on Cross-Border Trafficking Network

In a significant bust against cross-border human trafficking, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided five locations across Kolkata and Bangaon in West Bengal. The operation led to the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in trafficking a minor Bangladeshi girl.

According to officials, the accused, Amir Ali Shekh and Amal Krishna Mondal, hail from North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. They are suspected of illegally bringing the victim into India under the guise of employment and subsequently forcing her into exploitation.

In addition to the arrests, the NIA seized a substantial amount of Indian, Bangladeshi, and other foreign currencies, alongside crucial documents. This crackdown marks a pivotal step by the NIA in dismantling the network responsible for such heinous trafficking activities across the India-Bangladesh border.

(With inputs from agencies.)