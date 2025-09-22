Left Menu

Pfizer's Potential $7.3 Billion Move in Anti-Obesity Market

Pfizer is reportedly nearing a $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, a developer of anti-obesity medications. Reports suggest Pfizer will pay $47.50 per share, with an additional $22.50 contingent on milestone achievements. An official announcement could come soon, although confirmation from Reuters is currently pending.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer is reportedly on the brink of acquiring Metsera, an anti-obesity drug developer, in a deal worth up to $7.3 billion, according to the Financial Times. Current plans detail an initial payment of $47.50 per share, with the potential for additional funds based on performance milestones.

The anticipated announcement might be officially made as soon as Monday. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report as of now.

Neither Metsera nor Pfizer has commented on the matter when approached by Reuters outside of normal business operating hours.

