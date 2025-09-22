Left Menu

Mubadala's Strategic Shift: Exiting Getir Investments Amid Restructuring Tussle

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is considering divesting from its Turkish investments in Getir, including delivery, financing, and car rental ventures. The move follows internal company restructuring conflicts. Talks are ongoing with potential buyers, marking a strategic shift after investments peaked at $330 billion.

22-09-2025
In a strategic realignment, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is contemplating a complete withdrawal from its investments in the Turkish delivery enterprise, Getir. This potential exit encompasses stakes in Getir's delivery, financing, and car rental operations, as per insider sources.

The deliberations unfold against a backdrop of a power struggle between Getir's founders and Mubadala over differing restructuring plans. Advanced discussions are reportedly underway with Tiktak for the car rental segment, although both parties have declined to comment on the matter.

Having once fueled Getir's rapid growth during the pandemic, Mubadala's ownership re-evaluation signifies a substantial shift in the company's investment approach. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain but could potentially culminate in Mubadala's complete exit, following significant financing investments into the venture.

