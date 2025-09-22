Mubadala's Strategic Shift: Exiting Getir Investments Amid Restructuring Tussle
Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is considering divesting from its Turkish investments in Getir, including delivery, financing, and car rental ventures. The move follows internal company restructuring conflicts. Talks are ongoing with potential buyers, marking a strategic shift after investments peaked at $330 billion.
In a strategic realignment, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is contemplating a complete withdrawal from its investments in the Turkish delivery enterprise, Getir. This potential exit encompasses stakes in Getir's delivery, financing, and car rental operations, as per insider sources.
The deliberations unfold against a backdrop of a power struggle between Getir's founders and Mubadala over differing restructuring plans. Advanced discussions are reportedly underway with Tiktak for the car rental segment, although both parties have declined to comment on the matter.
Having once fueled Getir's rapid growth during the pandemic, Mubadala's ownership re-evaluation signifies a substantial shift in the company's investment approach. The outcome of these negotiations remains uncertain but could potentially culminate in Mubadala's complete exit, following significant financing investments into the venture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mubadala
- Getir
- investment
- divestment
- restructuring
- Tiktak
- delivery
- business
- Turkey
- sales
ALSO READ
CAT Conference Highlights Reforms, Technology, and Faster Justice Delivery
Haryana Extends Rice Delivery Deadline for Millers
Mubadala Plans Exit from Turkish Delivery Giant Getir in Turbulent Restructuring
Ola Electric Revamps Delivery Strategy for Festive Surge
Guatemala Secures $50M World Bank Project to Modernize Public Finances and Service Delivery