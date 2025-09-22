Left Menu

High Court to Decide on Karnataka's Controversial Socio-Economic Survey

The Karnataka High Court is set to hear petitions on September 23 regarding the potential halt of a Socio-Economic and Educational Survey by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The survey's legality is questioned over privacy concerns due to geo-tagging and linking resident details with Aadhaar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court announced it will hear arguments on September 23 concerning the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

The court is addressing petitions challenging the survey's legality, especially its privacy implications stemming from geo-tagging and Aadhaar linkage.

Plaintiffs argue the survey exceeds the state government's authority, while government counsel insists the survey is an update of a previous one not invalidated by the courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

