High Court to Decide on Karnataka's Controversial Socio-Economic Survey
The Karnataka High Court is set to hear petitions on September 23 regarding the potential halt of a Socio-Economic and Educational Survey by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. The survey's legality is questioned over privacy concerns due to geo-tagging and linking resident details with Aadhaar.
Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:19 IST
The Karnataka High Court announced it will hear arguments on September 23 concerning the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.
The court is addressing petitions challenging the survey's legality, especially its privacy implications stemming from geo-tagging and Aadhaar linkage.
Plaintiffs argue the survey exceeds the state government's authority, while government counsel insists the survey is an update of a previous one not invalidated by the courts.
