High Court to Decide on Karnataka's Controversial Socio-Economic Survey

The Karnataka High Court announced it will hear arguments on September 23 concerning the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

The court is addressing petitions challenging the survey's legality, especially its privacy implications stemming from geo-tagging and Aadhaar linkage.

Plaintiffs argue the survey exceeds the state government's authority, while government counsel insists the survey is an update of a previous one not invalidated by the courts.

