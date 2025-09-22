Arms Haul in Mizoram: Assam Rifles’ Major Seizure

The Assam Rifles, along with local police, made a significant breakthrough in Mizoram's Champhai district, seizing a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a residence in Zokhawthar town, resulting in the arrest of an individual identified as Robert Vanlalliana.

The operation yielded a 5.56mm M4A1 carbine, additional ammunition, and explosives. Days earlier, a similar haul was made near the India-Myanmar border, including rifles, mortars, and grenades.

