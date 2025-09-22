Left Menu

Arms Haul in Mizoram: Assam Rifles’ Major Seizure

A significant arms seizure occurred in Mizoram's Champhai district, with the Assam Rifles and local police apprehending an individual. The haul included various rifles, ammunition, and explosives, believed to be from near the India-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles, along with local police, made a significant breakthrough in Mizoram's Champhai district, seizing a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

Following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a residence in Zokhawthar town, resulting in the arrest of an individual identified as Robert Vanlalliana.

The operation yielded a 5.56mm M4A1 carbine, additional ammunition, and explosives. Days earlier, a similar haul was made near the India-Myanmar border, including rifles, mortars, and grenades.

