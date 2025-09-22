Left Menu

Amritsar Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Arms and Hawala Network

Amritsar Police have dismantled a sophisticated arms and hawala network, arresting three operatives involved in the cross-border illegal weapons trade. The network, linked to Pakistan-based handlers, aimed to disturb peace in the region. Authorities recovered ten weapons and seized Rs 2.5 lakh in hawala money.

Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

An intelligence-led operation by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has dismantled an organized arms and hawala network, resulting in the arrest of three operatives involved in a cross-border illegal weapons supply.

The operation led to the recovery of ten sophisticated weapons and Rs 2.5 lakh in hawala money. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav disclosed that initial investigations found the accused were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers to procure and circulate illegal weapons in an attempt to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

Further probing continues to unravel the entire network and identify additional cross-border connections. Those apprehended include Amarjeet Singh alias Bau, Manbir Singh, and Mohammad Tofiq Khan, who reportedly routed money via hawala to Pakistan. The smuggling trade utilized drones for weapon consignment deliveries into Indian territory.

